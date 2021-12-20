Galaxy A52, A52 5G And A52s 5G: Which One Is Worth More?

Galaxy A52: In the current smartphone market, there are several models that are variations of the same line, and that can bring minimal but very relevant differences, and a variable price, which can be decisive in the purchase

Samsung is a brand that has several lines of smartphones, such as the Galaxy S, Galaxy M and Galaxy A lines. Within them, there are also some variations and similar models, as in the case of the Galaxy A52, which currently has 3 options available on the market: the A52, the A52 5G and the A52s 5G, all released in 2021.

For fans of the brand, the Galaxy A52 line offers great performance and good settings. However, it is interesting that you know the differences and similarities between the models, in order to choose the ideal device for your profile.

And the purpose of this content is exactly that. Next, we’ll talk about all the main features of the Galaxy A52 line devices, highlighting their similarities and differences.

Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A52s 5G: similarities

Understand what you’ll find on any model in the Galaxy A52 lineup.

Screen

All models of the A52 line have excellent quality screen and interesting features. In any model you will have a 6.5″ Super AMOLED screen, with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and 20:9 format.

Memory and storage

Typically, all three A52 devices sold in Brazil come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also support for memory cards up to 1GB, through the hybrid slot (two SIM chips or one SIM + microSD chip).

Design and construction

On any model of the A52 line you will find a plastic back and frame. The display has Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and the devices are resistant to dust and water (submersion up to one meter for up to 30 minutes). The front camera is located at the top center of the screen.