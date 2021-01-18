Galaxy A52 5G receives certification at TENAA

After launching the flagships of the Galaxy S21 line, Samsung now focuses on its intermediates in the Galaxy A family. Recently, we saw that the South Korean manufacturer is preparing two variants of the Galaxy A52.

That’s because the company hopes to serve the public looking for a cell phone enabled for the 5G network. This week, the Galaxy A52 5G has finally left the field of rumors to enter the certification phase, since it was located in the TENAA database.

Counting with the SM-A5260 numbering, the new intermediary has not yet had its technical sheet released by the Chinese regulatory body. Even so, the listing confirms the presence of a 15W charger in the device box.

As much as there is a certain “mystery” climate about the technical specifications of the Galaxy A52 5G, sources that have access to Samsung’s plans have already revealed some relevant details. An example of this is the presence of a 6.5-inch AMOLED Infinity-O screen.

This display must have a centralized hole to accommodate the front camera, while we will also have a digital sensor attached. The processor will be the Snapdragon 750G, which should work together with 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM.

Finally, the rear must have a module with four cameras and a main lens of 64 MP. In addition, the middleman comes out of the box with Android 11 running under the proprietary One UI 3.1 interface. For now, there is no release date yet.