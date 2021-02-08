Galaxy A52 5G is certified and should be revealed soon

Samsung is preparing the launch of yet another intermediate smartphone with support for 5G mobile connectivity. It is the Galaxy A52 5G, code-named SM-A526B, which was approved in the United States by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

According to the documentation, the device runs Android 11 from the factory and has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor – the chip was launched in September 2020 and is focused on global 5G connectivity, HDR games and Artificial Intelligence.

Leak specialist Abhishek Yadav, who was already following rumors about the model, spiked other smartphone specifications: 6 GB of RAM and a battery with a capacity of 4,370 mAh. The certification of the model in China had already revealed that the screen will have 6.46 “.

Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G should be revealed in March 2021 and may have a 4G version for markets where the new connectivity is not yet present, as is the case in Brazil.

His predecessor, the Galaxy A51, has been sold since the beginning of last year in Brazil.