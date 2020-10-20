Galaxy A51 is the new stop of the One UI 2.5 user interface

Samsung continues to distribute the One UI 2.5 user interface with the Galaxy A51. The company recently started to bring the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series with the One UI 2.5 user interface.

October’s security patch is among the parts of the update A515FXXU4CTJ1, which brings the One UI 2.5 UI to the Galaxy A51. While the first stop of the update seems to be Russia, A51 users in other regions and countries are expected to meet the new interface in a short time.

Wireless DeX support stands out among the benefits of the One UI 2.5 update. In addition, improvements to the keyboard and extra modes added to the camera application are among the highlights of One UI 2.5.

Samsung Galaxy A51 was put on the market in December last year. The A51, the most popular Android phone in the first half of 2020, seems likely to continue to receive new updates.



