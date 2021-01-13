Galaxy A50 starts receiving update to One UI 2.5 in Brazil

Samsung started to release today, January 13, a new update for the owners of the Galaxy A50 in Brazil. From now on, device users can download the update that brings One UI 2.5 to their devices.

This version of the South Korean giant’s custom user interface arrives for the company’s middlemen still based on Android 10, so the improvements that arrive with the new update are made available directly by Samsung.

The update comes under three different build numbers, which are A505GTUBU5BTL1, A505TOWO5BL1 and A505GDXU5BTL1, and weighs around 1,123 MB. In addition to the improvements driven by One UI 3.0, users of the Galaxy A50 line also begin to receive the updated Google security patch for December 2021.

When releasing the update for One UI 2.5, the Asian company asks its users to also update the Samsung Pass application, to avoid post-update conflicts. To do this, simply access the device settings, go to Biometrics and Security and tap Samsung Pass.

It is important to note that software updates are released in stages, so not all Galaxy A50 units in Brazil will be upgraded to One UI 2.5 at the same time. To confirm that your device has already received the update, access the system settings, navigate to Software Updates and select the Download and Install option.

It is worth remembering that the Galaxy A50 is included in the list of possible Samsung updatables for Android 11 and should start receiving the update from April this year. If you don’t have a Galaxy A50 and want to know if your device can be upgraded, visit our guide with the world’s leading manufacturers. In addition to Samsung, Motorola, Sony, Realme and Nokia have also released their update schedules for the latest version of Google’s operating system.