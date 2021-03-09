Galaxy A50 joins Android 11 family! here are the details

While the Galaxy A50 is a two-year-old phone, Samsung has promised that the phone will get the Android 11 and One UI 3 update. Keeping this promise, the company released the Android 11 update for the A50.

It can be said that the update released with model number A505FDDU7CUBC is large in size. The update package is 1.8 GB in size.

With the software update, a special tab for chats is added to the notification panel. While the media player in the quick settings section has been improved a bit, chat balloons and one-time permissions are among the benefits of the update package.

The distribution of the Android 11 update prepared for the Samsung Galaxy A50 is carried out gradually. Users who turn off automatic updates can check whether the Android 11 update has arrived or not through the settings section of their smartphones.