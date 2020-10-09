Galaxy A42 5G’s technical features announced

The Galaxy A42 5G, Samsung’s most affordable 5G phone, was announced earlier last month, but not all details of the phone were shared. The South Korean company was content with just posting a few photos and mentioning details like a 6.6-inch AMOLED display.

Samsung has finally revealed all the details of its new phone. The company shared a very comprehensive infographic that reveals the features of the Galaxy A42 5G.

The 6.6-inch screen of the Galaxy A42 5G offers HD + resolution. Thanks to the infographic, it can be seen that this screen is actually Super AMOLED. On the back of the phone, the main camera is the 48 megapixel sensor. An 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 5 megapixel macro camera and 5 megapixel depth sensor complete the system. In front of the phone is a 20-megapixel camera.

The name of the smartphone’s processor is still not publicly shared. However, the configuration and maximum clock speeds of the eight-core processor suggest that this processor is the Snapdragon 750G. The processor in question is also at the heart of the recently introduced Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.

4, 6 and 8 GB RAM options are offered for Galaxy A42 5G. The 128 GB internal storage of the phone can be expanded with a microSD card. The A42 5G provides the energy it needs with a 5000 mAh battery with 15W charging support. There are three color options for the phone with the fingerprint scanner integrated into the screen, black, white and gray. It is still unclear when the A42 5G will be on the market and the number to be written on the price tag.



