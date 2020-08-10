Galaxy A30: 6 reasons to continue with the Samsung phone

The Galaxy A30 was launched in April last year, but still has current settings compared to other phones in the same price range. Among the highlights of the Samsung smartphone are the 6.4-inch screen with Full HD + resolution, battery with good capacity and integrated Digital TV. Check below the list of six reasons why the current owners of this Galaxy can think about staying with it for a while longer.

The Samsung phone arrived at the suggested price of R $ 1,599 at launch, but the value has skyrocketed: the device is currently sold for figures in the range of R $ 2,520, an increase of R $ 920.

1. Super AMOLED Full HD + screen

The Galaxy A30 features a Full HD + display (2340 x 1080 pixels), the same used in more expensive smartphones. With a density of 403 pixels per inch (ppi), the resolution should be sufficient to display multimedia content and texts with good definition.

In addition, the screen is a Super AMOLED, Samsung technology that promises to deliver more vivid colors and greater contrast compared to traditional LCD displays.

2. Digital TV

Digital TV is present on the Galaxy A30. It is possible to tune to the open television channels available in each region using a small external antenna, provided by the manufacturer in the box. The technology does not consume data from the consumer’s internet franchise.

3. Current design

The Galaxy A30 has a modern design that includes almost borderless screen and occupies 84.9% of the front space of the phone. On the front there is also a drop-shaped notch, used to house the selfie camera. The fingerprint reader is located at the rear.

4. Dual camera

Although today’s smartphones have more cameras, this does not mean that the Galaxy A30 is left behind. The phone features a dual camera system with a 5 MP (f / 1.7) ultra wide 123 ° lens, for shooting wider angles, and a 16 MP main sensor (f / 2.2 aperture). The front camera takes selfies up to 16 MP.

Among the features of the rear camera are portrait mode, digital stabilization and HDR system, which assists in recording with more evident contrasts.

5. Modern hardware

The Galaxy A30’s hardware should be sufficient to run most of today’s apps satisfactorily. The device has an Exynos 7904 processor (octa-core up to 1.8 GHz) and has 4 GB RAM. The storage is 64 GB with the possibility of expansion via microSD.

6. 4,000 mAh battery

The battery is one of the strengths of the Galaxy A30. According to Samsung, the component with a capacity of 4,000 mAh should last at least a full day away from the outlets. The South Korean giant also highlights the 15 W fast charging.



