Galaxy A22s 5G: Google Leaks Samsung Phone Specifications

Galaxy A22s 5G: The Google Play Console, Android’s official platform, revealed details about the Galaxy A22s 5G phone, which has not yet been revealed by Samsung. The database showed specifications and an image of the smartphone, which may be a variant of the future A22.

The Galaxy A22s 5G was listed with a Full HD + screen with a notch to store the front camera. In addition, the information indicates that the device will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 4 GB of RAM.

The listing on the Google Play Console also points out that the Galaxy A22s 5G will be released with the Android 11 operating system. The expectation is that the OS will come with OneUI 3.0, an interface developed by Samsung.

Variant of the A22 5G?

Samsung did not comment on the matter and the existence of the A22s has not been confirmed. However, speculation points out that the device may be launched as a variant of the A22 5G, which has also not shown up on the market.

Rumors about the A22 have been around since the end of last year and point out that the device may be one of Samsung’s cheapest 5G phones. Speculation also says the device will have a triple camera with a main sensor of 48 MP, as well as a 6.5-inch Full HD + display.

As the Galaxy A22 has not yet been listed on the Google Play Console, the trend is for the A22s 5G to be launched first. Samsung will hold a virtual presentation at MWC 2021 in June, which could be the revelation stage for the new smartphone.

Recent rumors have even pointed to the existence of the Galaxy F52 and F22 cell phones. Cell phones are expected to operate in the intermediary market and may also arrive soon.