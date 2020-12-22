Galaxy A22 may be Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone

On Monday (21), a rumor suggested that South Korean giant Samsung is preparing its next bet for entry-level 5G phones, the Galaxy A22. The new device is expected to be launched in the second half of 2021, with very competitive prices of around 200,000 won (about R $ 950 in direct conversion). In this perspective, its launch may be the cheapest of the brand for the whole year.

Considering the “recent” launch of the Galaxy A21 – in April of this year – and the growing rumors about the upcoming Galaxy A32 in early 2021, it is possible to better understand the market niche that Samsung seeks with the possible launch of the Galaxy A22 5G. If the rumors are confirmed, it should compete with other powerful and affordable phones from prominent brands in this price range, such as Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo.

For now, Samsung has yet to comment on the possible new Galaxy A22 and, likewise, it also has no further details on its launch or technical specifications. Thus, it is important to note that many information about the cell phone may change until its launch, considering the nature of the rumors.

The information about the Galaxy A22 reinforces the expectation of the likely arrival of 5G to the level of accessible phones in 2021, following the trend of other brands that also bet on this niche of the market, such as TCL, Huawei and LG.



