Galaxy A22 5G Images Appeared!

Galaxy A22 5G will be introduced. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A52 and A72 models in March. A new member is added to the highly popular A series: Galaxy A22 5G. With this model, which is expected to go on sale at an affordable price, Samsung is said to bring 5G technology to other affordable phones.

Sharing the Galaxy Unpacked calendar in the past months and correctly predicting the A52 and A72 launch date; According to analyst Evan Blass, the Galaxy A22 5G model will be launched in July.

New member to Samsung A series: Galaxy A22 5G

Several renders have surfaced that show some key points of the Galaxy A22 5G design. According to the shared images, we see that the smartphone has switched to the 6.5 inch Infinity-V style water drop notch instead of the hole or to the Infinity-O in the Galaxy A21. The leak also indicates that the smartphone dimensions are 167.2mm x 76.4mm x 8.7mm. When we take the camera protrusion into account, the thickness increases to 9.7 mm.

When we look at the images, the fingerprint scanner on the side is the first thing that catches the eye. At the bottom of the phone, we see that it has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB-C port next to it. On the back we see the triple camera design consisting of a rectangular island that we are used to from Samsung’s other models.

When we look at the camera features, the Galaxy A22 5G will have a 48 Megapixel main camera, an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2 Megapixel depth camera. On the front is a 13 Megapixel selfie camera.

When we go to the internal equipment of the device, according to the allegations Galaxy A22 5G; The most cost-effective 5G mobile processor offered by the Taiwanese chipmaker will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 700. There will be two ARM Cortex-A76 cores up to 2.2GHz and ARM Cortex-A55 cores up to 2GHz. The phone has HD + resolution and 60Hz screen refresh rate; It is expected to arrive with LCD screen. The battery can also include a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support.

Galaxy A22 5G expected features: