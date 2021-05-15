Galaxy A22 5G And 4G Images Leaked

Galaxy A22 comes with two network options. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A52 and A72 models in March. A new member joins the highly popular A series. Accurately predicting the launch date of A52 and A72; According to analyst Evan Blass, the Galaxy A22 5G model will be launched in July.

The biggest differences in phones are expected to be in cameras, screens and mobile processor. The 5G model will welcome us with a triple camera setup. The 48 Megapixel main camera will be accompanied by a 5 Megapixel camera for ultra-wide shots and a 2 Megapixel camera for macro or depth detection.

The Galaxy A22 5G will also be slightly thicker and heavier than its 4G sibling. While the A22 4G has a thickness of 8.5 mm and a weight of 185 grams, the 5G model has these values ​​up to 9 mm and 205 grams. In addition, Galaxy A22 5G, which is expected to come with a 6.4 inch full HD + LCD screen, will feature a Dimensity 700 mobile processor.

When we move on to Galaxy A22, MediaTek Helio G80 mobile processor welcomes us. The phone, which comes with a 6.4 inch screen with a 60 Hz screen refresh rate, will have an AMOLED panel. The device has an extra camera compared to the 5G model.

A quad camera array consisting of 48 Megapixel main camera, 5 Megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth camera welcomes us. In addition, this model is expected to include a fingerprint reader built into the screen.

Both smartphones will feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and a 13 Megapixel camera for selfie. Phones expected to come with a USB-C port are expected to feature Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G specifications

Size and Weight: 8.5 mm thick / 185 grams weight

Display: 6.4 inch – 60 Hz

Processor: MediaTek Helio G80

Front Camera: 13 Megapixels

Rear Camera: 48 Megapixel main camera – 5 Megapixel ultra-wide camera – 2 Megapixel depth camera – 2 Megapixel macro

Battery: 5000 mAh – 18W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications

Size and Weight: 9 mm thickness / 205 grams of weight

Display: 6.5 inches – HD + – 60 Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700

Front Camera: 13 Megapixels

Rear Camera: 48 Megapixel main camera – 5 Megapixel ultra wide camera – 2 Megapixel depth camera

Battery: 5000 mAh – 18W fast charging

* Featured image does not belong to Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G.