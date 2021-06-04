Galaxy A22 4G Made Official: Helio G80, 6.84-Inch Display

Galaxy A22 4G made official: Introducing the Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung has also unveiled the 4G version of the smartphone. It is noteworthy that the differences between the two phones are more than the similarities. The differences between the two devices start with the processor. At the heart of the Galaxy A22 4G is the Helio G80 processor.

This processor is accompanied by 4 or 6 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 64 and 128 GB. The base configuration option of the phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Another difference between the Galaxy A22 5G and 4G is the lack of microSD card support to expand storage.

Another point where the two devices are separated is the screen. The smartphone has a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display. The refresh rate of the HD + resolution screen is still 90 Hz. It is worth noting that the Infinity-U display is preferred instead of the Infinity-V display in the Galaxy A22 5G. The notch on the screen houses the 13-megapixel camera.

On the Galaxy A22 4G, the main camera is a 48-megapixel sensor. This sensor has optical image stabilization. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system.

No price or release date has yet been announced for the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G. The smartphone will be available to users in black, white, green and purple color options.