Galaxy A13 Is Samsung’s New 5G Cheap Phone

Galaxy A13: Samsung announced this Wednesday (1st) the Galaxy A13 5G in the United States. Using MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset, the cell phone is presented as the most affordable of the company with a 5G connection and will cost US$ 249.99, around R$ 1.4 thousand in direct conversion.

The device has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and adaptive refresh rate of 90 Hz. In addition, the novelty has a 5,000 mAh battery and support for charging 15W.

For stills, the phone offers a set of three rear cameras, including a 50 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie tool is 5 MP and is located at the top of the display.

Furthermore, the phone is equipped with 64GB of internal storage – expandable to up to 1TB with a microSD card. Other highlights include NFC connectivity and a fingerprint sensor on the side.

In terms of software, the smartphone comes with Android 11. A list released on the company’s forums estimates the arrival of the One UI 4 with Android 12 to the Galaxy A family as of February 2022, but the company has not informed about the availability to the Galaxy A13 5G.

And when does it arrive?

The Galaxy A13 5G will go on sale in the United States on December 3rd at AT&T and Samsung stores. The news will hit the T-Mobile website in January 2022.

The company did not comment on the dates of a possible launch in Brazil. In addition, Samsung has unveiled the sale of the Galaxy A03s starting in January at US carriers and its own brand stores for US$159 in the US