Galaxy A13 5G Release Date: When You Can Buy Samsung’s Galaxy A13 5G?

Galaxy A13 5G promises to offer many features for a cheap price. Are you considering purchasing? Here’s what you need to know about the release date.

The Galaxy A13 5G is one of Samsung‘s newest devices, but when is the phone’s release date? Where can people buy it? Galaxy S mobile phones are making a splash at the beginning of each year, the Note series used to be huge and now Galaxy Z foldables are very popular.

But flagships are quite expensive. Especially Samsung’s Galaxy A series phones can be called budget friendly.

Announced on December 1, 2021, the Galaxy A13 5G is marketed as Samsung‘s “lowest priced 5G phone”. It has a 6.5-inch screen, 90 Hz refresh rate, triple camera and a host of other features. All of this for just $249. This price is really quite cheap. So when can you buy? The first release date of the Galaxy A13 5G is December 3, 2021. It will get even more availability in January 2022.

Where to Buy Galaxy A13 5G?

Galaxy A13 5G launches, but where? When the phone launches on December 3, it will be available on the official website of AT&T and Samsung. Buying through AT&T is a viable choice for everyone. We should also say that the A13 5G will also be coming to T-Mobile in January 2022.

If you’re looking for a cheap 5G phone, there’s not much to dislike about the A13 5G. It has a big and smooth screen, a good camera setup, NFC for Samsung Pay and a 5,000mAh battery. Compared to a phone like the Moto G Power (2022), the A13 stands out.

If you’re planning to pick up the phone from AT&T or Samsung starting December 3, or if you want to wait until January to buy it from T-Mobile, the Galaxy A13 5G is one of those that should stay on your list.