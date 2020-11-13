Galaxy A12 has verified information on Geekbench

Since October of last year, we have seen here some rumors related to the possible next intermediary of the South Korean Samsung, something that started with the registrations of his trade name and others of the same generation in the European Union Trademark Office.

Since then, some details about the new device have been seen passing through here, showing that it is going to be made official by the manufacturer, which includes the rumor that it could arrive with 64GB of storage, the expectation that the Galaxy A12 should be presented later this year and that it will possibly feature NFC support.

Continuing with the monitoring of leaks of the Galaxy A12, today we have as a novelty the passage of the device through the Geekbench performance test application, allowing us to have a small preview of what to expect in terms of hardware.

According to the publication (which you can check below), the device will be another one to arrive on the market bringing the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset (even seen on some LG and Motorola devices) combined with 3GB of RAM and Android 10 as the operating system.

A curious point (but not uncommon) in this configuration is the change made by Samsung to the line setup, leaving the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 offered on the Galaxy A11 to bet on a competitor’s solution, although some features may still be inherited from the older brother old.

As for the test results obtained in Geekbench 5.2.5, we have the same standards seen in other equivalent devices, giving a total score of 168 points in single-core and 1018 in multi-core, thus reinforcing its profile for users focused on networks social, browsing and casual games.



