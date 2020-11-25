Galaxy A12 and A02s are Samsung’s new entry phones

On the same day that POCO announced its new entry-level device, Samsung introduced two cost-effective smartphones: the Galaxy A12 and the A02s. The models arrive to compete in the device market below US $ 200, but will only show up in stores next year.

Check out more details about each device.

Galaxy A02s

The Galaxy A02s is the cheapest model among the launches. The phone arrives with a 6.5 ” TFT screen with HD + resolution and a notch to store the 5 MP front camera.

At the rear, the device has three cameras: the main sensor brings 13 MP and comes with two 2 MP modules, aimed at macro and depth photos. Inside, the model has an octa-core chip that was not identified by Samsung, but brings a frequency of 1.8 GHz.

The specs also include a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast recharge, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB for storage, plus support for a microSD card up to 1 TB.

Galaxy A12

The Galaxy A12 is also cost-effective, but has some more powerful specifications. The product arrives with a 6.5 ” HD + TFT screen and has a four-core processor with frequencies of 1.8 GHz and 2.3 GHz.

Inside, the device also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast recharge and 4 GB of RAM. The product will be sold with options of 64 and 128 GB of storage.

On the camera side, the Galaxy A12 has a main sensor of 48 MP, which comes with secondary solutions of 5 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro and 2 MP for depth. The selfies are due to an 8 MP module present in a notch on the screen.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy A02s will be launched in Europe in February 2021 for 150 euros. The A12 will be available in January next year with prices of 179 euros for the 64 GB version and 199 euros for the edition with 128 GB of internal memory.

Samsung did not provide a launch forecast for cell phones in Brazil.



