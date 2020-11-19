Galaxy A12 5G design revealed! Here is the design

Rendered images for the Samsung Galaxy A12 5G design appeared. The model also showed itself in the shooting for the covers produced for the model. The future of the model has already been revealed. In addition, information about the performance of the model showed itself in the Geekbench test.

Continuing its work for the A series, which has achieved high sales figures, Samsung does not neglect to increase the number of 5G models. With the performance test of the model, there were rumors that the date of introduction was approaching.

Galaxy A12 5G design

The covers prepared before the introduction of the models emerge. Now, the transparent case produced for the Galaxy A12 5G model has been displayed. The details of the design of the model showed itself with the transparent case. Looking at the images, the model seems to have similar details with the Galaxy A42 5G and Galaxy M12 models.

When the design of the Galaxy A12 5G is examined, it is seen that the model has a square camera setup. It was previously reported that the model would meet users with a triple camera system. There will be a flash with these three cameras. It is also seen that the model has thinner transitional corners.

PLS LCD screen information showed itself for the features of the model. This screen was also included in the Galaxy A11 model. There was no shooting from the front in the resulting images.

It is also understood in the visual that the model has a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It is stated that the new A series model will meet with users with 32 GB and 64 GB of storage space.



