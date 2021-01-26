Galaxy A10s leaks in images with minor design changes

The Galaxy A line from Samsung is full of releases for this year such the popularity of the series in recent years. With great interesting models already being planned for the first half, such as the Galaxy A32 in versions 4G and 5G, Galaxy A52, A82 and many others, the company must also update the most affordable models with minimal changes to keep a low price.

The current model is the Galaxy A10s (2021), which receives promotional images leaked by leaker Sudhanshu on his Twitter account, confirming that the cheap will not offer major changes compared to the 2020 model.

Currently available in Brazil with prices below R $ 899, the Galaxy A10s will receive a new version whose main change can be seen in the finish of the back cover, which leaves the plastic panel smooth with only one color to deliver a finish of different textures in block.

It is said that the smartphone will not have changes in specifications, so it is possible to imagine that the Galaxy A10s of 2021 will arrive with the same low-cost Helio P22 processor, 6.2-inch screen with HD resolution and drop notch, in addition to a simple set two rear cameras with 13 MP main sensor.

The model should keep the price competitive for the entry market, but there is still no further information on such details of value and launch date.