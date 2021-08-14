Galaxy A03s: See Leaked Samsung Phone Specs

The Galaxy A03s, a cheap cell phone that Samsung is expected to launch soon, had more specs leaked, revealing new details regarding its datasheet. Now, the model has appeared in a Google Play Console certification, giving us some clues to what’s to come.

In the leak this Thursday (12), the new smartphone entry of the South Korean giant is presented with a MediaTek MT6765 processor (Helio P35), accompanied by 3 GB of RAM. There is no information on storage, but rumors indicate 32GB and 64GB options.

It is also reported on the list that the Samsung Galaxy A03s screen, probably 6.5 inches, has a resolution of 1339 x 720 pixels and a density of 300 ppi. There is also confirmation of the factory installed Android 11 and an image revealing the device’s design.

The version that appears in Play Console is just one of those expected for the phone. Previous speculations show that it will have variants with the Helio G35 chip and 4 GB of RAM, as well as a triple camera on the rear (13 MP main lens), 5 MP sensor on the front, microSD card slot, USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.0.

5,000 mAh battery

There is no battery information on this list, but approval of the device by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in July revealed the details. According to the document, it will have a capacity of 5,000 mAh with 15W fast charging, the same used in the Galaxy A02 and A02s.

As for the launch of the Galaxy A03s, the model’s listing in various agencies may indicate that the debut is close to happening, but for now there is no confirmation from Samsung. About the price, the phone should cost from €150 in Europe, according to SamMobile, the equivalent of R$ 924 per day’s price.

It’s in Brazil?

This week, according to the specialized website Insert Ficha, the Galaxy A03s also underwent certification by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). With that, the trend is for the device to show up soon in Brazil.

However, Samsung has not yet provided dates for the presentation and arrival of the product in our country.