Galaxy A03s In Performance Test! Here Are The Features

Galaxy A03s model, which Samsung will release in the coming days, was seen in Geekbench performance tests. Samsung, one of the leading names in the smartphone market, will add a new budget-friendly model to the “A” series in the coming days. Galaxy A03s, which has been seen on various certificate sites for a while, has now appeared in Geekbench tests.

Galaxy A03s, which passed single and multi-core tests in Geekbench, respectively; It scored 163 points in the single-core test and 847 points in the multi-core test.

Galaxy A03s specifications

Galaxy A03s, which is expected to be released later this month, has received important certifications in the past weeks. The device with the model number SM–A037F received the Bluetooth SIG certification, while on the other hand, it received the BIS certification. Now, this phone, which has appeared in Geekbench tests, has once again shown that it is approaching the launch.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A03s will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 chipset. This processor, which appeared in the list with the code name MT6765V/WB, is octa-core and clocked at 2.30GHz.

In addition to the processor, the Galaxy A03s will have 4 GB of RAM and will come out of the box directly with the Android 11 operating system. On the screen side, Samsung’s new budget-friendly phone will come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution. This screen, which has a drop notch design on the front, will also host a 5 Megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of cameras, on the back of the Galaxy A03s; There will be 13 Megapixel main, 2 Megapixel depth and 2 Megapixel macro lens. On the front, as mentioned above, there will be a 5 Megapixel selfie camera.

On the battery side, the budget-friendly Galaxy A03s will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, which is rumored to be found in the Galaxy A02s. In addition, the device will also support a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.