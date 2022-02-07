Galaxy A03: Samsung Launches Entry-Level Phone With 48 MP Camera

Galaxy A03: This Monday (7), Samsung launched the Galaxy A03 in the Brazilian market. The basic cell phone will be available in physical retail today for R$ 1,300, while online sales will start next Monday (14). One of the differentials, highlighted the company, is its 48 MP camera.

Available in black, blue and red, the new Galaxy A03 is the entry-level model of the Galaxy A line. It has a simple look and rounded corners, in addition to a square-shaped camera module that features two sensors. In addition to the main one with 48 MP (f/1.8), there is a depth sensor with 2 MP (f/2.4).

On the front, there is a 6.5-inch TFT LCD screen (1600 x 720p) with a small cutout for the front camera, which has 5 MP (f/2.2) resolution. Its datasheet features the Unisoc T606 processor (octa-core, 1.6 GHz), 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage – there is support for microSD cards up to 1 TB. It also has Android 11 and a microUSB port.

Focused on essentials

The device also has a 5,000 mAh battery that should last “all day on a single charge”, according to the brand. In a statement, the senior manager of mobile devices at Samsung Brazil, Marcelou Daou, highlights that the device serves those who “search for the essentials, without giving up quality”.

“Galaxy A03 focuses on the fundamental functions of a smartphone, such as long battery life, performance, a large display to consume content and a camera to always record with high quality”, he said.

Later this week, on Wednesday (9), Samsung should hold a Galaxy Unpacked event to present the new line of Galaxy S22 phones. One of the most awaited highlights is the Galaxy S22 Ultra, a cell phone that can assume the role of the Galaxy Note line in the company’s portfolio.