Galaxy A02 and M02 attack from Samsung: Affordable

For the Samsung Galaxy A02 and Samsung Galaxy M02, there has been a development that makes the users happy. South Korean representative has started working again on affordable models after high-end models such as Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S20 FE.

Having signed models that appeal to users’ pockets such as Galaxy A01 and Galaxy M01, Samsung has decided to continue this series. The model named Galaxy A01 continues to be sold in our country.

Samsung Galaxy A02 and M02 received Bluetooth SIG certification

Geekbench test of Galaxy A02 has been revealed. According to this test, we learned that he got 744 points from the single-core test and 3887 points from the multi-core test.

If there is no change, the processor named Snapdragon 450 will accompany this smartphone. It has ARM Cortex-A53 (8 units) operating at 1.8 GHz.

Produced with a 14 nm fabrication process, Snapdragon 450 is used for affordable phones, although it cannot compete with today’s processors. Apart from that, it has been claimed that the A02 will be equipped with 2 GB of RAM and a 5.7 inch screen.

It is said that Samsung preferred a drop-notched screen design for this model. A selfie camera with a resolution of 8 Megapixels can be located on the front of the A02.

On the back, a 13 Megapixel main camera and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor can meet us. The battery capacity of this device, which is said to be supported by the One UI infrastructure, will be 3,500 mAh and it will host a micro-USB port.

Unfortunately, no technical information was available for the M02. It is not yet clear when these two will be available for sale. Samsung wants to complete the A02 and M02 project within 2 months. When we look at the leaked features, we can say that these models will be affordable.



