Galactus event in Fortnite; time and how to watch online

We tell you how and at what time to watch the Galactus event online in Fortnite, the end of Season 4 of Chapter 2. Galactus is approaching the island …

Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass comes to an end. The Galactus event, which will mark the end of this season, and the start of Season 5, is just 24 hours after the publication of this news. Here we tell you how and at what time to see it; It will be an unprecedented event within Fortnite Battle Royale:

Fortnite Season 4: Galactus event date and time

Epic Games made the date and time of the Galactus event official on November 21. This epic event — never better said — will take place on Tuesday, December 1 at 10:00 p.m. CET. We leave you the specific date and time for several Spanish-speaking countries below:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

Spain (Canary Islands): 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay: 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

Bolivia and Venezuela: 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

Colombia, Ecuador, United States (ET) and Peru: 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico (CDMX): 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

United States (PT): 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 1

Epic Games itself recommends us to be in the game, with the session started, at least one hour before the event begins in our region. In this way, we will avoid problems such as long lines and we will make sure we can see it.



