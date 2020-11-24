Galactus comes to Fortnite in December!

Epic Games today announced its next step on crossovers made in partnership with Marvel for Fortnite! In early December, players will have to face none other than Galactus, one of the publisher’s most powerful and feared characters, best known for tormenting the Fantastic Four in their cosmic adventures!

The Battle Bus is loaded and ready to go. This is our final stand to save all Reality. The Devourer of Worlds arrives 12.1.20 4 PM EThttps://t.co/AGuTlNcu3h pic.twitter.com/ERKfEh4M9S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2020

“The battle bus is loaded and ready to go, this is our last battle to save the whole reality!”, Informs the tweet made in the official account of the game. “The devourer of worlds arrives on December 1, 2020, at 6 pm Brasília time.”

It is worthwhile to separate a space in your agenda and stay tuned, as the event will be something unique and will not be repeated! It will require a little over 14.5 GB of disk space to download additional content, and Epic’s recommendation is for players to arrive a little early so as not to miss anything.

According to the producer, it is good to be playing at least one hour before the scheduled time, as the new event will appear on the playlist about 30 minutes before its official start. Are you looking forward to another big meeting between Marvel and Fortnite? Comment below!



