Galactic Civilizations III is free at the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store just updated its list of free games for this week and a new game can now be downloaded “on the track” in the online store. This time, the publisher removed the costs for Galactic Civilizations III, which normally sells for R $ 75.49.

Traditionally on Thursdays, the Fortnite developer releases a game for free download and the title is available in that way in the store for just seven days. However, once the game is claimed, the player does not lose access to it after this period. So, if you’re interested, it’s important to run while it’s still available.

Build a civilization that will stand the test of time! Choose from dozens of unique races and become famous across the galaxy using diplomacy, espionage, technological advances and more.

For a good execution of the game, Epic Games asks the player to pay attention to some basic computer specifications. It is necessary, for example, that the user reserves at least 12 GB of internal storage on the machine and that it has at least 4 GB of RAM (6 GB will, however, offer better performance).

In addition, the developer stresses the need for an Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8 GHz or AMD K10 Dual-Core processor and 512 MB DirectX 10.1 compatible graphics card.

To check all the hardware and software requirements needed to run the game and download it, visit the official Galactic Civilizations III page on the Epic Games Store through this link. It will be possible to download the game for free until next Thursday (28) at 12:59 pm.

Last week’s game, Star Wars Battlefront II has now returned to its normal price and can now be purchased for R $ 159.00 in the Epic Games online store.