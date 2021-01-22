Galactic Civilizations III, free on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store offers another free game on PC: Galactic Civilizations III. Now available for download. Know the steps necessary to claim it.

We just got the next free game from the Epic Games Store. Galactic Civilizations III is now available for download at no additional cost on the platform of the giant after Fortnite. The strategy title thus takes over from Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition, of which we offered you extensive coverage.

As a result, you will have the opportunity to add Galactic Civilizations III to your Epic Games Store library forever. The deadline begins today, January 21 at 17:00 CET, and will run until January 28 at the same time. That is, you will have a full week to get hold of it without spending one more euro.

Whether you have an EGS account or are a newcomer, here are the steps you must follow to link the game to your library. Being registered will allow you to access the rest of the company’s promotions.

How to download Galactic Civilizations III on PC (Epic Games Store) step by step

Sign in with an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have one, it’s as simple as registering through this link.

Next, complete the fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose whether to receive commercial information or not.

Accept the terms of service and continue with the steps to activate your new account.

Activate the two-step verification process to ensure your security.

Now, log in and enter the link in the second step to redeem the video game.

Download the Epic Games Store client at this link.

Access your library and run any game you have, whether you have bought it or have it because you have claimed the free video game catalog.