Galactic Civilizations 3 is free on Epic for a limited time

Epic Games announced on Thursday (21) the games that will be available for free on its digital platform in the coming weeks. Until February 28, players will be able to acquire the strategy title Galactic Civilizations 3 free of charge, followed by Brazilian indie Dandara, from Long Hat House.

Released in 2015, Galactic Civilizations 3 is the sequel to the acclaimed Galactic Civilizations II: Dread Lords. The game features 4X turn-based strategy mechanics and leads players to build space civilizations through the development of technology, diplomacy with other peoples, espionage and several other resources.

The game can be redeemed free of charge until January 28th by all EGS members, when it can no longer be purchased on the track and will give way to the platform title Dandara.

