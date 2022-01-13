Galactic Civilizations 3, Free On The Epic Games Store; How To download It On PC

Galactic Civilizations 3: You can now add this game to your library permanently, although you will have to redeem it before the term ends. And suddenly, Christmas is over, the Three Wise Men are gone and the gifts stop coming. But are there really no more gifts? Not in the case of the Epic Games Store, which weekly offers completely free titles. After the modern Tomb Raider trilogy and Gods Will Fall, it’s time for Galactic Civilizations 3, which will be available for free until next Thursday, January 20, when it will be replaced by the Spanish game Relicta.

This independent strategy game promises that every game is different and asks a very specific question: What if humans woke up one day and found out that they were not alone in the galaxy? This question is not alien to us, since since the human being looked at the sky he imagined what could be beyond the clouds.

In the Galactic Civilizations 3 universe, there are alien communities with their own stories. The player will be able to choose between the different civilizations (humans, drengin, Altarians and more), with the aim of taking his community to the top of the galaxy. “Research new technology, design spaceships and colonize new worlds while facing threats and overcoming challenges from mysterious new sources,” they report in the official synopsis. “Negotiate treaties and trade agreements, declare wars, spy on your enemies, and promote exceptional citizens.”

How to download it on PC

To download you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have one, you can sign up for free here.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem your copy.

If you don’t have the PC client, download it at this link.

You will now have access to your library of games.