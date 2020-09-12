Gal Gadot shares test photo for Covid-19

The new coronavirus pandemic meant that studios needed to create a new way of working. Now that several productions are being resumed, testing on actors before starting production should be increasingly common. And Gal Gadot made a point of showing this new procedure.

The actress shared a photo on her profile on Twitter from the moment she performed the swab test to return to the set of her next film, Red Notice. Check out the tweet below.

“Preparing to go back to the Red Notice set, but the preparation looks a little different now,” said Gadot.

Red Notice is the new project by screenwriter and director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper: Courage Without Limit), which will be released by Netflix. The plot follows an Interpol agent who chases a skilled swindler. The film was in the middle of filming when it needed to be stopped because of the new coronavirus pandemic in March. In addition to Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Ritu Arya are also part of the cast.

New reality

The studios are still discussing what is the best way to return to their productions, after spending months stopped because of the pandemic. Even with tests, it is still not possible to fully guarantee the safety of the cast and the backstage teams. Recently, filming of The Batman needed to be stopped again, as Robert Pattinson had been diagnosed with the covid-19.

Some studios have chosen to work in places where the disease is more controlled, such as New Zealand. Another option is to put the actors in isolation during production, to prevent them from having contact with other people, as is the case with Red Notice.



