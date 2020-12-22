Gal Gadot reveals what she wants in Wonder Woman 3

In a recent interview with MTV News, Gal Gadot told what elements he would like to see in Wonder Woman 3, a new heroine sequel that will also be directed by filmmaker Patty Jenkins.

“I wouldn’t go to the 1940s or the 1960s with Wonder Woman,” said the actress. “I feel like the past has been treated well and now it’s time to move on,” she added on that topic.

It is worth remembering that the heroine’s first film, released in 2017, featured Diana Prince in the 1910s, when she was with Steve Trevor (played by Chris Pine) in the trenches of the First World War.

The sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, as the title suggests, takes place during the 1980s. In it, the protagonist faces two new enemies: Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). The production, which had its launch surrounded by a lot of uncertainty, will premiere simultaneously in theaters and in streaming HBO Max.

According to Gal Gadot, heroin should be shown today. “The gift is the right thing,” he said during the interview. However, it should be noted that Wonder Woman has already been portrayed today.

In 2016, when he participated in Batman vs. Superman: The Origin of Justice, director Zack Snyder brought the character to the central conflicts of the production. She would still return to the present time in Justice League, alongside Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller).

Patty Jenkins has stated in several interviews that she expects Wonder Woman 3 to be the last sequel to be produced for the character. There is even speculation about a possible plot for the new film, based on a story by the filmmaker and Geoff Johns. However, nothing has been confirmed so far.

Until this new project starts working, the public will be able to check out the second DC heroine film. Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to debut on December 25th.



