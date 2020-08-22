Gal Gadot on Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot becomes an empowering figure with the new Wonder Woman movie. DC Comics released the new trailer for the Wonder Woman 1984 film and Gal Gadot spoke of the importance of characters like Diana within society. The look at the film was revealed during the virtual DC FanDome convention, we tell you everything you need to know about the next film.

The trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 shows us the Amazons in an arena ready to compete, it is an episode that Diana lived in the past, however, the development of the teaser shows us that everything she learned at that time turned her into what is now.

Gal Gadot, who is in charge of the title role in Wonder Woman, shared her perspective on this film and other films that feature female characters as the protagonists of the story, noting that it is a form of empowerment that will be beneficial to those who watch the film. movie.

For her part, actress Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman in some previous films, agreed with Gal Gadot’s opinion and shared her own experience as a witness to the influence that female characters can bring to fans of these stories.

When my daughter saw Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, I understood what this character means to everyone. Thank you

In the Wonder Woman 1984 film Gal Gadot will show a new stage in Diana’s life, but we will also see Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, who looked magnificent in the film’s trailer.

Check out the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 below:




