Gaia: EA abandons game that was in production for 6 years

According to a report shared by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the original IP Gaia, which had been in production for more than 5 years at EA Motive studio in Montreal, had its development canceled by Eletronic Arts.

In the last few days, the publisher has been doing a risk assessment and redirecting resources to decide which plans to follow in the coming years. According to internal sources at the company, Gaia had been suffering a lot with some strategic flaws from EA, even going through a complete reboot due to constant team changes, with most of the members coming from closed studios by Eletronic Arts for producing games. that did not return.

Gaia was officially announced in 2015, being described as “a highly ambitious and innovative new game that puts power and creativity in your hands” and proposed to be the first AAA game at the recently opened Motive studio in Montreal. The developer even has the leadership of veteran Jade Raymond and even had ex-Ubisoft devs on their teams, but recent feuds of cultural shocks ended up fragmenting the team.

Thus, everything indicates that the IP was officially shelved together with Anthem NEXT, expected to be version 2.0 and improved of the BioWare game, and there will be no more intention to bring the games back to the fore.