GAF Star Reacts to Candice Cameron Bure’s “Traditional Marriage” Controversy and Raises a Question That Dave Chappelle Once Made

Since Candice Cameron Bure said about “traditional marriage,” a lot of controversy has followed. Many stars have also talked about it, including actors from her old Hallmark chain and her current home Great American Family. Now her GAF colleague Paul Green is adding to the conversation, bringing up a point once made by Dave Chappelle.

During a conversation with Us Weekly, Green spoke a little about the controversy surrounding Bure’s comments, saying:

It’s hard. This time it seems that no matter what I say, someone will get hurt. I think Dave Chappelle said that now is the scariest time to perform. There has never been a time when he feels trepidation when it comes to opinions about anything.

Green may be referring to Dave Chappelle’s monologue from SNL, which aired about a month ago and has now gained 15 million views. The comedian said that he has been doing stand-up for 35 years, and explained that “talking about something shouldn’t be so scary, it makes my job incredibly difficult.”

The GAF actor went on to talk about the universal attention surrounding the Storm, saying:

It’s really hard for me to put myself in a position to understand what someone meant, or to put myself in a position of how maybe the whole queer community can relate to this conversation, because I’m neither one nor the other. Everything I will do will be a [] projection or a kind of attempt to understand. But all I know is that Candice has one of the biggest hearts I’ve ever met.

Green worked with Bure twice on the films “Christmas Detour” and “In Time for Christmas.” The actor went on to reflect on the time he spent with the “Full House” actress and how he wasn’t sure if the quote everyone was talking about was “100 percent what she said.” He also stated that based on who Bure associates himself with, he knows “her heart” and that “she is not a judgmental person.”

He then went on to talk about the great discourse surrounding Bure’s comments, saying:

I feel like there should be a way in all of this that people can listen to each other, come together to sort of understand what it should be like for the queer community, so that its stories are not told in a traditional experience like this. And then also so that people would listen to the other side, so that there would be understanding, and not just say, “Well, [Candice] is X, Y, Z, because…” But actually go and look at the whole picture of who [she is and] what her life is like.

The debate continues as Hallmark and GAF films are broadcast on the TV program for 2022. Hallmark stars Holly Robinson Pete and Jonathan Bennett both responded with a link to Bure’s quote, along with these two former Hallmark star Hilary Burton called her out. The situation was also commented on by the star of the TV series “The Great American Family” Trevor Donovan. Along with the actors of the holiday movie, Jojo Siwa called out Bru by dropping the F-bomb, sharing her disapproval of the Fuller House actress’ comment.

After the negative reaction to her quote about “traditional marriage,” Bure explained that she has “great love and affection for all people.”

As the conversation about Brew’s comments continues, the Christmas movie schedule is in full swing, and many of these actors, including Brew and Green, have starred in some films.