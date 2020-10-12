Gaby Spanic shows her body in a fishnet dress

In her Instagram account, Gaby Spanic has published images and videos that show her happy with her participation in the program “Dancing with the stars” in its version in Hungary, a country where she is very famous thanks to the soap operas in which she has acted.

In her first gala, the Venezuelan wore a sensual black dress with mesh fabric and multiple openings, which revealed the splendid figure that she retains at 46 years old.

The usurper published a clip of her intervention in the program, where she danced to the rhythm of the song “Hips don’t lie”; she herself wrote a message expressing her emotion: “We gave our hearts and souls on stage. It has been a great experience”.



