Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade in retro outfits: “Not a crumb left”

Gabriel Union and Zaya Wade have come to kill! The actress and her stepdaughter showed the same retro outfits – and fans believe that the young fashionista “ate the Union to the brim.”

In a video posted via TikTok on Tuesday, August 9, the 49-year-old graduate of the series “Being Mary Jane” demonstrates a set of two items inspired by the 70s, when she leans her head against the wall to listen to the knock. The clip then shows 15-year-old Zaya knocking, in exactly the same image. The ensemble consisted of a yellow, green and orange shirt with a floral print and matching trousers.

“When you think that you understood the task, but copied the wrong work. Zaya didn’t leave a crumb!” Union signed the post on the social network, prompting fans to agree in the comments section.

Fans also noticed Union’s gorgeous new hairstyle, with one follower raving, “Your hair?!???”

The “Hacking” star wore a chic shaggy haircut with a curtain bang and rough layers.

Union hairdresser Larry Sims reposted TikTok on Instagram, captioning the clip: “GAB X ZAYA X SIMS STYLE Mi Familia”, adding a few emoticons with scissors.

“This hair is iconic,” one of Sims’ subscribers commented under his post. Another wrote: “Hair gives 90’s R&B!”

Do you have anything stronger? The author first published the clipping on Friday, August 5, sharing a photo of herself naked in a salon chair. “Naked and scared,— Union’s signature begins. She went on to say that she was dealing with some things and thanked fans and actress Lauren London for their support.

“The rebirth will be GLORIOUS. PS Thank you, @LaurenLondon, you appeared like an angel and gave me a little knowledge and love that changed the course of my life. Won’t He do it,” Union continued. “PSS THANKS to everyone who took the time to pour out on me these last few months while I was struggling. THANK YOU!!!!!”

Although the movie star did not go into details about her recent battles, Union has been openly talking about her mental health problems for a long time.

“When I became an adult, I had so many difficult moments, starting with the fact that at the age of 19 I was raped at gunpoint at my job,” she said in a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow at the In Goop Health virtual summit in March 2021. Every so many years, some major catastrophic event happened in my life. You know, divorce, career failures, relationship problems. There’s always something that just lands you on your ass and you’re like, “There’s no way I can get away from this, I’ll never recover, I’ll never be the same.”