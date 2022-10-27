Gabriel Heinze became the new manager of the former club Newell’s Old Boys

The former United defender returns to the team for which he played twice in his career

Former Manchester United player Gabriel Heinze has been appointed as the new manager of his former club Newells Old Boys.

The former Reds left-back started his career in 1996 with the Argentine team, and then spent 7 seasons playing in Spain and France.

And after playing in Portugal and Italy, the 72-time Argentina national team player left Newell in 2014, but has now returned as their new boss, according to the BBC.

Heinze joined United at the age of 25 from Paris Saint-Germain and played 83 matches in 3 seasons at Old Trafford under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.

An attacking fullback, he scored in his debut match against Bolton and scored 2 goals in one match in a 3-0 away win over Debrecen in the Champions League.

A regular player of the team, Heinze was injured, because of which he did not take the field for most of the 2005/06 season, which prompted Ferguson to buy a replacement, inviting Patrice Evra.

And after Heinze struggled to push the Frenchman out of the team, he later quarreled with the United manager and demanded a move to Liverpool.

As a result of this inevitable, the Argentine was eventually sold to Real Madrid, later enjoying spells at Marseille and Roma before returning to his native country for the last 2 seasons of his career.

After retiring to Newells, Heinze continued to manage three different Primera Division teams, and most recently was the boss of the MLS team Atlanta United.

The Old Boys started the season well under Javier Sanguinetti, finishing first in the league for a while before the experienced coach retired.

But with the team currently languishing in a familiar mid-table position, interim boss Adrian Corea, who many consider Lionel Messi’s first coach, has been replaced by Heinze.

The former United player has high hopes of restoring some of the glory of this famous old Argentina team, without trophies or successes for almost three decades, his football experience could prove invaluable.