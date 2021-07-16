Gabe Newell Reveals Difficulty Setting Steam Deck Price

Gabe Newell: Those who are watching the news certainly saw that Valve announced, this Thursday (15), the launch of the Steam Deck. The device will be available in three variations at different prices (with the most basic model costing $399, around R$2,000 without fees or taxes), and in the words of Gabe Newell, founder of Valve, this was a tough decision.

“I wanted to play [on the Steam Deck] and say ‘look, it works, it’s fast and everything…’ and then the price came in second, and it was tough. But it was clearly a decisive aspect. But the main thing was performance and experience, [which] were the biggest and fundamental limitations that drove its development,” said Newell in an interview with the IGN website.

“We knew that the price range would be very important, so […] from the beginning we kept that in mind and worked really, really hard to achieve a coherent value,” said Shreya Liu, director of hardware at Valve.

Technical specifications

According to the official Steam Deck page, it will bring 16 GB of RAM, plus a 2.4-3.5 GHz Zen 2 4c/8t processor, 1.0-1.6 GHz 8 RDNA 2 Cus graphics card, and Bluetooth 5.0. The expected resolution is 1280 x 800 px in a 16:10 ratio, in addition to bringing a 7-inch screen and controls attached to the device.

Added to this, it also has a new version of Steam OS with Proton support, RDNA 2 architecture with support for Ray Tracing, Variable Rate Shader and other technologies.