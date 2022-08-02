Gabby Windy Tells If She’s Heard of Estranged Mom

Much of Gabby Windy’s journey on the bachelor has been talking about her estranged relationship with her mother, but has the main character Rosemary Hewitt heard since the show began airing?

“Not really,” the 31—year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 2. “But that’s okay.”

Gabby went on to explain why she was so open with her fiances about the lack of a relationship with her mother.

Gabby Windy. ABC/Craig Shodin

“You have a limited amount of time with these guys. So in our one—on-one conversations, you really need to sort out the smallest details so that they can understand who you are and how you are going to be in a relationship,” explained the intensive care nurse. “And, of course, our parents really influence who we are as adults, how we behave in relationships, our attachment styles and the like.”

Gabby adds that she wants to be “transparent” with her fiances.

“I did a lot of work in my childhood, and sometimes it’s hard for me to feel loved because it relates to a romantic relationship, you know? It’s difficult because it’s almost like, ‘God, I need to get everything out right now,'” she continued. “But I also need these men to really know who I am and understand why I am the way I am.”

After Gabby previously mentioned her mom during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and during one-on-one dates with Nate Mitchell and Erich Schwer, Gabby talked about how therapy helped her during a conversation with Jason Alabaster on Monday, August 1 episode. .

“My mom and I broke up. She didn’t have the ability to love me as a child. And she took away love very quickly,” Gabby explained. “Like, ‘Oh, if you don’t do this and that, you’re going to have to live with your dad.’ And it’s like I never want to lose my mom. It was so scary for me. And then when I left for college, she washed her hands of me and didn’t want anything to do with me.”

She continued, “But through a lot of therapy, I had to learn how to—actually, how to let people love me, because I never had an example to get that as a kid. I think the hardest thing is that I love her so much, but you can’t always — she just can’t be in my life. She just doesn’t have the tools to love me back.”

The Bachelorette Party airs on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. To learn more from Gabby and co-director Rachel Recchia, watch the video above.