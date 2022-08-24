Gabby Windy defends “Bachelor” contestant Nate Mitchell amid accusations of infidelity: “I’ll always have his back”

Still on his side. Bachelorette Gabby Windy defended contestant Nate Mitchell from accusations that he dated two women at the same time before appearing on the show.

“I will always be 100 percent behind him. He was only kind to me,” a 31—year-old intensive care nurse told Extra on Wednesday, August 24, about the 33-year-old Chicago native. “When we met, he really was a role model for a lot of guys, he stood up for me and stood up for what he believed in, so it’s hard for me to get to know this person, think something else about him, no matter what. it goes online.”

In July, Kelsey Funkhauser, who says she dated Nate from 2020 to 2021, claimed that he “kept his child a secret from me for a year and a half when we were dating,” and later claimed that he had a romantic relationship with another woman. during their relationship. In addition to her claims that she didn’t know the Chicago native was the father, Kelsey shared screenshots of alleged direct messages with Reality Steve that she allegedly received from a woman named Larry Stark, claiming that she had a romantic relationship with Nate when he was allegedly exclusively with her.

“I wish Nate all the best,” she said at the time. “I don’t want to influence his future, but it’s important for me to try not to let another girl be blinded by his secrets.”

Nate, for his part, stated that “there are two sides to every story” when a fan asked him about the accusations on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the electrical engineer’s friends – and undergraduate graduates — Peter Weber and Dustin Kendrick defended him on their “Bachelors in Town” podcast. “[It’s] nonsense. Nate never told me he had a relationship with this man,” Dustin, 34, said on the August 19 episode of his lifelong friend. “They met, they met… During these [one and a half years] there was a time when they didn’t even talk for six months.”

The Bachelorette season 15 contestant added that since Nate didn’t consider his affair with Kelsey serious, he was uncomfortable introducing her to his daughter. “He was kind of just hanging out with her in a date scene, and actually [a situation where it’s appropriate] to bring them into [his] daughter’s life,” Dustin said.

The 31-year-old Weber agreed with his co-host. “Look, if you’re in a serious relationship and you’re committed and you’re with someone, of course it’s a little weird not to disclose that you have a child,” the former Bachelor explained. “But if it’s not—and it seems like it was [not]—in my opinion, Nate has every right to hold on to it until the right time comes.”… It completely, 1000 percent depends on him.”

The Bachelorette party airs on ABC on Mondays at 20:00.