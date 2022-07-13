Gabby Windy and Rachel Rivers hint at the difference between their bachelorette party, threatening to leave

Not all bachelor trips are created in the same way, even if they coincide in season. Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia used very different words to describe how season 19 went for them separately.

“Roller coaster ride,” Gabby, 31, says exclusively on the Us Weekly podcast “Here for the Right Reasons.” “You can’t do it in one for real. I mean, it was so incredible, but yeah, not without a struggle. But it’s worth it.”

26-year-old Rachel, for her part, chose a word with a more positive meaning — “magical”.

However, both women will cry their share of tears in the season’s super teaser. At some point, it seems that either Gabby or Rachel may want to leave the show.

“We love drama. We are very emotional. So I think there’s so much fighting going on no matter what time of year it is,” the pilot told us. “It’s hard to navigate relationships, and it’s messy. Therefore, I think that people will see our real unbridled emotions and will be able to go through this journey with us.”

The intensive care nurse echoed Rachel’s thoughts.

“I think anyone who’s been in our place has had a moment or two of, ‘Oh, my gosh, can I do this?'” Gabby explained. “And Rachel and I are so sincere, real and rude that we just keep emotions up our sleeve. So when we say that, that’s how we feel at the moment, but we’ve obviously always won.”

The premiere on Monday, July 11, made it clear that Gabby and Rachel are taking over the reins of the season structure, canceling their first rose ceremony. They told Us that their “unspoken rule” #1 put their friendship first.

“We came in with so much love and respect for each other after what we’ve been through,” Gabby said. “And I think we watched each other grow incredibly during our first acquaintance. So it was very easy to put our friendship above everything else, and I think that really was the guiding star throughout this journey that helped us.”

While the teaser showed two ladies handing out roses separately, they played coy when asked if all rose ceremonies would work that way.

“At some point we have to break up naturally because we have our own journeys and that makes you a more supportive environment to find love,” Gabby said. “Unfortunately, we won’t stay with one guy, because there are two of us. But we would love to, and the world would love us too, but it just doesn’t make much sense.”

The Bachelorette Party airs on ABC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET.