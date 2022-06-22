Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia’s “Bachelorette Party” season was “Hell to shoot,” says Nick Viall

Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia

The countdown is on to season 19 of The Bachelorette Party — and fans are finally getting answers about how Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia’s journey together will go.

“The Bachelorette Party”, Season 19: Everything we know

Former bachelor Nick Viall shared what he learned about the production during the recent release of his podcast “Viall Files”.

“I heard that everything will be different. And it’s going to be like heaven,” the 41—year-old host said, referring to the spin-off “Bachelor in Paradise.” “He’s on a cruise ship — part of it. I asked people because the producers think it will be really interesting, but in a completely different way.”

ABC has previously stated that 31-year-old Gabby and 26-year-old Rachel will not “pit each other” as the main characters, and this was confirmed by Nick.

Meatball lover! Twins! Meet the grooms Gabby and Rachel in season 19

“[But] if it doesn’t work, like if, say, Gabby felt it with “Frank.” “Frank” could be like, “Rachel, soup?,” he explained. “There are few options, right? A distinctive feature of Paradise is that people have a choice.”

When the band got into the water, according to Nick, everything was not so smooth behind the scenes.

“They said filming was hell because they decided to have a bachelorette party at the last second. So the schedule was for one bachelorette party. They had to stuff it all in,” he said. “And then I asked: “What if everything goes well, for example, it will be a hit?”… The people I talk to hope they’ll never do it again. Only because of logistics. I think the cruise ship was probably the problem.”

He went on to share how, in his opinion, girls dating the same men would work. “As far as I understand, they will separate the men very soon, for example, everyone will have their own season,” Nick said. “It would be like if two friends went to a bar and after the first night just decided — or go to a party and ask, “Who do you like?” And they just decided. I think they’re really trying their best not to turn the two women against each other.”

After appearing on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelorette, host Jesse Palmer announced on After the Final Rose in March that Gabby and Rachel would have a chance at love.

The Bachelor Clayton Echard and Susie Evans: the chronology of their relationship

“I’m so happy for her. I really am!” to Rachel at the time. “This is crazy. It’s crazy, and I’m glad to make this journey with you. We did it once together. We’ve had the craziest experience together.”

Gabby added: “I’m a girl through and through, so having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for.”

The Bachelorette Party returns to ABC on Monday, July 11, at 8:00 p.m. ET.