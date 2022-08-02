Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia suggest that the viewers of the “Bachelorette Party” are the only ones who set them against each other

Attention, Bachelor Nation — Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia have officially denied rumors that they are being pitted against each other as the main characters of “The Bachelorette”.

“If people talk about pitting us against each other, it never came from within. Gabby and I never felt like our boys in two different parts of the boat were pitting us against each other. We have always had open communication. We always put each other first,” Rachel, 26, told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 2. “As for what anyone thinks about this being a competition, it really comes from them, not from us.”

The 19th season of the ABC series began last month, when a flight instructor and 31-year-old Gabby handed out roses together. During the July 25 episode, Rachel and the ICU nurse chose the suitors they wanted to pursue individually—meaning that if a man accepted their rose, they were officially on “Team Gabby” or “Team Rachel.”

The following week, Rachel broke down while watching Gabby’s group date after her men invited to the screening didn’t pay any attention to her.

“I think people don’t necessarily see that this is just a small video about a real event. Gabby and I were there and had a great time,” Rachel told us about the episode filmed on Monday, August 1. “She continued her group date, had a great night, and it was just a feeling I experienced in the privacy of my own room. I feel like I’m really in touch with my emotions. And I was a little upset because it’s not just Gabby’s season, it’s mine. And I really wanted to feel chosen by my guys, and I didn’t necessarily feel like someone was putting so much effort into it. Of course, you can look at it from a million different points of view, but at that moment I felt exactly that. And after that, they really stepped up. So I am very glad that we had a conversation.”

Gabby, for her part, told us that Rachel’s presence on her group date only “aggravated” the situation.

“I was very excited that Rachel was with me, and it’s still pretty early to sort out my feelings for every guy and the like,” the former cheerleader explained. “I think anyone in Rachel’s place would feel the same way. We are always on high alert in these really sensitive situations. Besides, you know, everyone saw both of us — I had a very, very difficult week last week. It’s normal to feel these things.”

Gabby concluded: “I think people are like, ‘Oh, we don’t want to see them cry this and that,’ which I appreciate, but love is rough and hard, and that’s honestly just fine. And as it happens to fall in love, sometimes you have grief. I think it’s not as deep as everyone is trying to imagine. We have bad moments, but we also have good ones, and we are entitled to what we feel.”

The Bachelorette Party airs on ABC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. To learn more from Gabby and Rachel, watch the video above.