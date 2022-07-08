Gabby and Rachel are grateful that they starred together in the 19th season of the Bachelorette

The 19th season of the Bachelorette Party is fast approaching, and hosts Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia said they are grateful that they were able to film their season together. Although many may not remember, two women, Caitlin Bristow and Britt Nilsson, played the main roles in the 11th season of The Bachelorette. Caitlin and Britt were set against each other, and in the end Caitlin was chosen as the bachelorette of the season. The franchise has never used this format again— until now. After Gabby and Rachel lost Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, fans thought that both women should be given the opportunity to become bachelors, and the franchise satisfied the fans’ desire.

While many were excited that the women would be working together, there was a lot of confusion about the rules of the show. In the end, it turned out that Gabby and Rachel would not participate in the competition and they would have the opportunity to go on their own love journey. When filming for the show ended, bachelor’s graduate Nick Viall said that the producers of the 19th season of “The Bachelorette” believe that filming this season is terrible, and that this format will never be used again. Nick also said that the decision to have two main characters was reckless; as such, many elements of the show created problems for the producers.

Despite the producers’ decision to never have two main characters again, Gabby and Rachel shared with People that they are very grateful to each other for being on this journey. Gabby explained that this experience served as a learning process for her, since neither she nor Rachel knew what it was like to be a bachelor, let alone someone else. However, Gabby said that “the experience Rachel and I had as a bachelorette party was so special and memorable. I don’t think we would have it any other way.” Rachel shared that she found the experience amazing and was glad that Gabby was there for her along the way. Rachel said: “We both have our own journeys and our own stories, but we still meet each other along the way.”

Seeing that not so long ago these two had similar tastes for men, they decided in advance that open communication would be the most important factor between them throughout the journey. “I think Gabby and I were just talking to each other and knew that in everything we just needed to communicate,” Rachel said. Gabby shared similar feelings and said that her relationship with Rachel was the most important thing throughout the trip, and they did not allow a possible romantic relationship throughout the trip to interfere with this. Naturally, women found some attraction in the same guys. However, “it would never be something that Rachel and I couldn’t solve on our own, especially always putting our relationship first,” Gabby added.

Fans will have the opportunity to finally enjoy the 19th season of “The Bachelorette,” which will premiere this month. Judging by the comments of the presenters, this season will be everything that fans expect, and maybe even more. Subscribers of the “Bachelorette Party” shared on social networks that they are ready for this season to be the most dramatic.