G50: New Motorola phone leaked data sheet

The technical data sheet for the new Motorola G50 was leaked on a German website, TechnikNews, and it seems that the device will have a good storage space and battery capable of guaranteeing almost two days of moderate use.

According to the website, the card is for the cell phone that had been treated by the press under the code Ibiza. The G50 device (model XT2137) will have a 5,000 mAh tank, 4 GB of RAM, 13 megapixel front camera, 48 MP main rear and 128 GB for internal storage. The configurations were complemented by the Snapdragon 480 chip.

With more affordable value and new configurations, the Moto G50 should become an alternative to other options on the market, such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Realme 8 on the European continent. In Brazil, the launch of Motorola should not reach the country for less than R $ 2 thousand, a factor that should make the launch of the device less competitive in relation to other options in the same price range.

As leaked by the German website, the Moto G50 should be launched in Europe costing € 229, about R $ 1,500 in the current conversion.

Releases

In addition to the Moto G50, Motorola plans to launch another cellphone with the code name “Hanoip”, which is not yet known whether it will be part of the Moto G family. According to the German website, the device should have 64 GB of storage, 4 GB of memory RAM and should be available in Iceberg, Terracota and Sangria colors. There is still no release forecast.