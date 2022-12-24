G2 Esports LoL Announces LEC 2023 Roster

G2 Esports has unveiled its League of Legends roster for the LEC 2023 season, bringing back familiar faces and adding a few new ones.

The composition of G2 Esports LoL LEC 2023

G2 Esports have been in hot water lately, and even their dominance over LEC has been threatened after Rogue became the champion in the last split. Through another creative video ad, we get the continuation of “The Topfather” with many references to the departed players, the community and the duck.

Main road

Sergen “BrokenBlade” Celik will remain in G2 Esports as their top-liner for 2023. The Turkish top-father has established himself as one of the best top-liners since he debuted in a major region. He made his North American debut when he became the first Turkish player to play in the LCS after TSM imported him. He spent two years in North America before returning to Europe with Schalke 04. After a year and a miraculous run, BB moved to G2 Esports and played the entire 2022 season with them.

Jungles

And here’s the most amazing change that surprised fans when it was first rumored. Martin “Yike” Sandelin will make his debut in a major region as a G2 forester in 2023. He came from LDLC OL, a French organization that plays in the LFL. LDLC OL is also the reigning LFL champion after winning the spring and summer splits this year. “After dominating the LFL, we are fully confident that Yike will perform at the highest level, and we look forward to seeing him beat everyone in the LEC in the jungle,” G2 said. This acquisition doesn’t necessarily shock fans, but rather who he replaces.

Marcin “Yankos” Jankowski has been a G2 forester for five years, his name is almost synonymous with the organization. After several weeks of struggle and being in a “contract prison”, Yankos’ departure from G2 was confirmed by both sides. It was also confirmed earlier this month that Jankos will be playing for Team Heretics next season.

Mid Lane

However, Rasmus “caps” Winter remains unchanged for old G2 fans. He joined the team a year after Yankos in 2018, and with the departure of Jungler caPs became the oldest member of the team. He needs no introduction as he is also one of the most famous names in the history of League of Legends. He is called the best middleman in the West and one of the best in the world, and he has demonstrated his skills throughout his long career.

Bot Lane

Steven “Hans sama” Liv returns to the LEC after a short one-year stint in the LCS, playing for Team Liquid. The TL squad, of which he was a part, was considered by many to be a super team, but he could not live up to expectations because they did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Following Team Liquid’s intention to rebuild for the upcoming season, Hans-sama was allowed to explore his options and returned to Europe to play for G2 Esports. The return of the French ADC excited the fans, especially when they saw who his support was.

He will replace Victor “Flakked” Lirola Tortosa, who will play for Team Heretics Academy. Flakked played for G2 for only a year, but quickly proved himself by winning the LEC in his debut season.

Support

Another familiar face for G2 fans is returning as Michael “Mikix” Mele joins the organization again next year. He spent the last year in Excel Esports, but, unfortunately, could not achieve any significant results with the team. However, during his previous three-year stint at G2 Esports, Mikix’s name was heard loudly and widely internationally, with numerous championships and appearances at world championships. This signing also reunites him with Hans sama, who was his line partner when they played for Misfits Gaming. “We knew we had to combine him with the best available talent, so we reunited Miki and Hans to create the most dominant botlane in the League based on friendship and anime,” G2 said.

He replaces Rafael “Targamas” Crabbe, who will take the vacant place of Mikix (for the second time) in Excel.

Coaching staff

Dylan Falco will remain the head coach of G2 Esports next year. His help has been enlisted by the organization for a year, and he has already helped the team for two splits and two international appearances. G2 seems to be happy with the help he is providing in player development, so he is here to stay too.