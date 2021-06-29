G-SHOCK Announces New Line of Surfers’ Watches

G-SHOCK: The new GBX-100 watch line from G-SHOCK is coming to Brazilian stores, the company announced in an official statement. According to the manufacturer, the collection was designed especially for surfers, as it presents data related to weather and tide levels.

Also according to Casio’s main division, water resistance, of course, is one of the characteristics of the devices, which, connected via Bluetooth to smartphones with the G-SHOCK MOVE app, offer panoramas of approximately 3,300 locations worldwide.

High-definition LCD MIP (Memory In Pixel) screen, stresses G-SHOCK, improves the readability of information, including details about the moon and times of sunrise and sunset. In addition, the battery lasts for approximately two years.

Functions of counting steps and measuring training with distance, speed, pace, lap and pitch, finally, guarantee support for those who like to take risks in sports, complements the person responsible for the launches.

Durability and prices

Both the GBX-100 and the GBX-100NS – plated version and with a galvanized bezel – have a finish that creates a robust and elegant look, argues G-SHOCK, just as the surface of the bezel has a stainless steel cap with a contour thin that preserves the glass of mineral origin.

Speaking of its construction, a resin structure protects both models against impacts from any direction, indicates the company, in addition to ensuring maximum protection for the front button.

The bracelet, also made of resin, has slits that allow the drainage of water and sweat, and the cases combine the same material with metal, further increasing the resistance of the accessories.

The GBX-100 has a suggested retail price of R$1,499 (and the GBX-100NS of R$1,699). You can find out more about the news on the Casio Brasil website.