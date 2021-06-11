‘G.I. Joe Origins: Snake Eyes’ Wins Posters and Making Of Video

G.I. Joe Origins: Snake Eyes, Paramount Pictures Brazil released a behind-the-scenes video of GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes, a film derived from the Comandos em Ação franchise. The film’s cast and crew talked about telling the story of one of the characters with the most mysterious past of comics and adapt in theaters.

The video contains brief testimonials from lead actor Henry Golding, Silent Ninja creator Larry Hama, and others responsible for the production. In the making of, they commented on the challenge of looking in the source material for ways to update the essence of this classic universe. Check out!

In addition, the studio revealed posters of the main characters of the attraction. The images offer more details of the uniforms of Snake Eyes (Golding), Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji), Baroness (Úrsula Corberó), Scarlett (Samara Weaving), Akiko (Haruka Abe), Kenta (Takehiro Hira), Blind Master (Peter Mensah ) and Hard Master (Iko Uwais):

Synopsis

“The lone Snake Eyes is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called Arashikage, after saving his heir’s life. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teaches him the ways of the ninja warrior, but when secrets of his past are revealed, his honor and loyalty will be tested—even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.”

GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes will be directed by Robert Schwentke (RED: Retired and Dangerous) and will hit national theaters on August 19th.