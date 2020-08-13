G.I. Joe Operation Blackout: toy soldiers move to shooter

GameMill Entertainment and Hasbro present a new third-person shooter with both PvE and PvP elements for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The legendary toy soldiers return to the present time once again with the help of GameMill Entertainment and Hasbro with G.I. Joe Operation Blackout, a new third-person shooter with PvE and PvP elements that will hit the market on October 13, 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. This was announced exclusively by the IGN medium, sharing the first trailer and the first images of this new action and shooting video game.

Thus, G.I. Joe Operation Blackout is a new action and third person shooter video game based on team gameplay with different game modes available to players. With the possibility to choose between 12 different soldiers belonging to the so-called Team Joe and Team Cobra, the game will offer up to 18 campaign missions for one player or for a local split-screen cooperative mode.

This campaign will be based on the G.I. Joe from the 80s although betting on a completely original story; so much so that we will visit locations such as the Cobra base of operations or the U.S.S. Flagg. On the other hand, the title will also offer several multiplayer modes of PvP by teams, among which are the classics Capture the Flag, Assault or King of the Hill, among others.

G.I. Joe Operation Blackout will bet on a certain hero shooter character, with each character selectable with their own unique abilities and powers, with the ability to customize both their appearance and weapons. Among the mythical characters that we can control are Duke, Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, Destro, Roadblock or Storm Shadow, among others.



