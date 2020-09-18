(G) I-DLE Rilis Poster concert online ‘GBC in NEVERLAND’

(G) I-DLE will catch up with other idols to hold an online concert titled “GBC in the NEVERLAND”.

On Friday (18/09) afternoon, (G) I-DLE uploaded a photo of an online concert poster through their social media accounts.

In the poster, we can see the title of the concert and the schedule for the live broadcast on November 8, 2020 at 5 p.m. KST.

In addition, the six members look like schoolgirls, wearing purple and white uniforms.

This is the second online concert that will be held by a girl group, where in July they successfully held an online concert titled “I-LAND: WHO AM I”.

Meanwhile, (G) I-DLE recently released a mysterious teaser showing Yuqi’s figure behind a window holding a guitar.



